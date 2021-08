Six Runs Over the First Two Innings Lift RedHawks Over Kansas City

RedHawks won 9-6 over the Monarchs

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came out swinging in game one of three against the Kansas City Monarchs scoring six runs over the first two innings. All with no outs leading to a 9-6 victory.

Leo Pina and Jordan George combined for five of the nine RBI in the game.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night at 7:02.