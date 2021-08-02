Source: NDSU Men’s Hoops to Play UNLV in November

Game would be played in Vegas on November 15th

FARGO, N.D. — (Bison Report) Per multiple sources, North Dakota State will head to Sin City to take on UNLV, according to Bison Report Publisher Ross Uglem. NDSU and UNLV will reportedly lock horns on November 15th, as part of a southwest road swing for the Bison.

UNLV finished 7th in the Mountain West a season ago with an overall record of 12-15 and lost their head coach TJ Otzelberger, who headed “home” to Iowa State.

The Rebels quickly pivoted and hired former UNLV guard, and son of former Rebels head coach Lon Kruger, Kevin Kruger, as their new head coach. Coach Kruger quickly reshape the roster adding 9 transfers that provide length and shooting to UNLV. But his biggest get was retaining Bryce Hamilton, the Rebels leading scorer last year, who decided to come back and play his senior season and forgo a chance to be drafted into the NBA.

The Bison return their top eight performers from a season ago, headlined by team leaders Sam Griesel, Tyree Eady, and Rocky Kreuser. NDSU did not stand pat despite falling just a bucket short from preventing Oral Roberts’ March run from ever happening, adding D2 transfer Andrew Kallman, JuCo All-American Willie Guy and top-200 talent freshman big Andrew Morgan.

This is North Dakota State’s second announced non-conference contest, as they appeared on Indiana State’s nonconference schedule this morning. ISU announced the game in a tweet.