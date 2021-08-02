Target to require employee face coverings, strongly recommend them for guests

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – Target has updated its policy on face coverings. The Minnesota-based retailer says effective Aug.3, face coverings will be required for employees.

Target says based on the latest CDC guidelines, masks will be strongly recommended for guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.

“We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely. We will also maintain all of our health and safety protocols that include increased cleaning measures and social distancing.”

Target says paid time off and free Lyft rides will be provided to employees when they get their vaccines.