West Fargo Patriots Heading into Regional With Experience

Had 37 win regular season and won legions state title

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Patriots are no strangers to playing for the North Dakota Legion baseball championship making it there three of the last four years and winning it twice including this season as the number one seed after 37 wins.

Next up, its on to the Central Plains Regional in Sioux Falls for a chance to play in the Legion World Series something their crosstown rivals, Fargo Post Two did in 2019.

What has brought the Patriots this far is experience. The majority of the players have been together since Cal Ripken ball and now its come full circle towards the ultimate goal.

Head coach Jordan Rheault says that familiarity is the key to achieving it.

“It’s a collective group of guys who don’t really flinch when something bad happens and that’s important in any game but more so in a tournament setting where its double elimination and if you drop a game you understand that you still have baseball to play,” Rheault said. “You have to figure out you deserve to be here right away and you have to expect to win right away. There’s a process to that and the experience factor helps with that.”

West Fargo gets the day started Wednesday at the Birdcage taking on the state champs from Minnesota, Osseo at 9 A.M.