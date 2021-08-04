Downtown Fargo crash causes power outage to more than 3000 customers

The car was westbound when it went off the roadway and hit the power poles.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – More than 3100 Xcel Energy customers lost power after a car crashed in downtown Fargo and downed two power poles, and damaged a third pole, sheering off overhead power lines.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue North.

The car was westbound when it went off the roadway and hit the power poles.

One of the power lines fell onto the car.

The line was hot and for safety, firefighters waited for Xcel to arrive and get the line off the vehicle before the woman was rescued from the wreck.

She was alone in the car, conscious, and was taken by ambulance to a hospital Some parts ended up near the front of a local business.

The woman’s husband showed up at the scene and told KFGO News, his wife called him but he was unsure what caused the crash.

A man in the area who was with an eyewitness said the car was speeding when it went off the road and hit the poles.

Police and firefighters had 1st Avenue North between 10th Street and 12th Street closed for several hours.