2021-22 NDSU Men’s Basketball Schedule Features Games at UNLV, Arizona & Creighton

Season tips off on Nov. 1

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season was announced Thursday by head coach David Richman. The Bison will play non-conference road games at UNLV, Arizona and Creighton in November to highlight the schedule.

NDSU will open the season at home with an exhibition game against Minot State on Nov. 1, then host Concordia-Moorhead on Nov. 9 in the regular season opener. The Bison will then go on a three-stop road trip to Cal Poly (Nov. 12), UNLV (Nov. 15), and Arizona (Nov. 16).

NDSU hosts Tarleton State of the WAC and Idaho of the Big Sky Conference during Thanksgiving week in Fargo. The Bison will play at Creighton for the second straight season on Nov. 30 in Omaha, Neb.

December features home games against CSU Northridge on Dec. 10 and Indiana State on Dec. 13 before the Bison open Summit League play with three straight home contests vs. North Dakota, South Dakota State and South Dakota.

The Summit League portion of the schedule is 18 games this season – two apiece against each of nine league opponents after the addition of the University of St. Thomas to the league. All of NDSU’s league games will be played on Thursdays and Saturdays, with the exception of the Wednesday, Dec. 22, conference opener against North Dakota.

The Summit League Tournament will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., on March 5-8.