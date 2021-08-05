NDSU Men’s Basketball Full Schedule Released

The Bison's 2021-22 campaign features 31 total games including eighteen conference matchups

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota Men’s Basketball team has released their full 2021-2022 schedule.

The Bison have eighteen Summit League games on the docket starting with a home matchup against North Dakota on Wednesday December 22nd. Their first official game comes against Minot State on November 1st.

Eleven days later, they hit the road to visit Cal Poly for just the second ever head-to-head showdown between the squads with the first coming two years ago. On the 15th, they meet UNLV for the first time since the two faced each other for their only matchup in 1976-77. They round out their trip at Arizona a day later.

Last year, Dave Richman’s squad finished (15-12) overall after falling to Oral Roberts in the Summit League Championship game.