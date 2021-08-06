Energy Level High on First Day of Fall Camp for NDSU Football

First practice of the fall season

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football put on the helmets, cleats and shoulders pads for the first day of fall camp all in anticipation leading up to the first game of 12 on September 4th against Albany.

Its been 70 days since the spring ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Players and coaches see the short turnaround as a benefit not being in that rust mode.

Once June 1st hit and everyone reported for workouts ,the switch turned onthat its back to a normal season.

The extra month in the spring provided the team with confidence and gave the younger players an opportunity to see more reps.

Now, head coach Matt Entz was looking to see how it all translated.

“Execution. Being able to pick up what our coaches have taught,” Entz said. Some of the interaction and meeting time we were able to have per ncaa rules over the summer, you hope it kept things fresh. You want to see guys who maybe carry a few more pounds. Guys who are a little more stronger and confident. We ended the spring season with a little bit of a sour taste in our mouth. Wanted to see some energy with a little chip on our shoulders a times.”

“A lot of it was will our bodies be ready in time. I think everyone would say they are,” senior offensive lineman Cody Mauch said. “I think we can use it to our benefit too. Two months ago we were playing football so were still in the football mood and don’t have to shake that rust off.”

“It’s a big chip on our shoulder and a lot of guys needed that. Guys thought that we would just show up,” senior defensive tackle Costner Ching said. “We would just put on the green and gold and win but it’s a lot of work that goes into it. It’s the patterns. It’s the gassers. It’s the fall camp. The double reppin. That’s how you win games here.”

“It’s more back to business right now,” senior tight end Josh Babicz said. “Were doing the exact same things we did two years ago now since last year was difficult. There are some restrictions but for the most part its back to football.”

The Bison have five more practices before going full pads on Wednesday.