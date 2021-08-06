Update: Global Hawk drone crashes near Grand Forks Air Force Base

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A U.S. Air Force Global Hawk drone crashed Friday morning near Grand Forks Air Force Base.

A Grand Forks Air Force Base public affairs officer say the drone, which is flown remotely, crashed at around 7:00 a.m. while it was returning to the base.

“319th Reconnaissance Wing has personnel on site and we anticipate recovery operations and the official investigation may take several weeks,” said Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander.

The Air Force says there was a fire onboard the drone, which was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Capt. Joel Lloyd says the crash site is north of the base near Gilby, in the 2700-block of 27th Ave. NE. Investigators say the site is an active military investigation, and the public is requested to avoid the area.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol are on the scene. The Air Force will investigate the cause of the crash.

