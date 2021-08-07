Teenager dies of his injuries following crash near Northwood

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A 15-year-old boy has died of his injuries following a crash near Northwood on Thursday.

It happened on 4th Avenue and 31st Street Northeast, three miles east of Northwood at around 6:40 a.m.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Darrell Repoyo of Hatton was driving north on 31st Street Northeast.

That’s when the front of the teenager’s Ford F-150 hit the right-hand side of Repoyo’s Chevrolet, as Repoyo crossed in front of the teenager in the intersection.

Both vehicles landed in the ditch of the northwest corner of the intersection.

The teenager was ejected. He was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where he later died from his injuries.

Repoyo was also transported to Altru with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.