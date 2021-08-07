West Fargo Police respond to report of stabbing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Morrison Street at 12:16 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say a 30-year-old West Fargo man claims he was home when he heard a knock on his door.

When he opened the door, the man said a white man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans pulled out a knife and cut him on his arm.

The man said the person who stabbed him then ran from the area.

Authorities say inconsistencies began to show as they began to investigate the complaint.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital.

The West Fargo Police Department does not believe there is a public safety concern.

The investigation is ongoing.