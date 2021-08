BNSF coal train derails near Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Around 15 cars of a BNSF coal train derailed south of Bismarck.

Bismarck Police, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Bismarck Fire Department were called out around 3:15 p.m. Sunday for the derailment near Hemlock Street.

There were no reports of injuries.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy Casas says railroad crews were at the scene Sunday evening and an investigation was underway,