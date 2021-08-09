North Dakota National Guard soldiers returning from Washington

BISMARCK, N.D. – Members of a Bismarck-based North Dakota Army National Guard unit who were called to active duty in Washington, D.C. late last year have begun returning home.

About 70 soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment were deployed last November to the nation’s capital. The unit flies the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and the mission was to transport personnel and light cargo within what’s known as the National Capital Region.

Family members, friends and Guard leaders were at the Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot airports over the weekend to welcome home the first of the returning soldiers.

A ceremony to officially welcome home the soldiers and thank them for their service is planned in late October.