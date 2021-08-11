Bison Nation Rejoices In Meeting Teams In Person On Fan Day

The NDSU Football and Volleyball teams got to greet fans up close as part of Fan Day

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – North Dakota State isn’t forgetting about its staunch supporters. The Bison Football and Volleyball teams hosting their annual fab day in the SHAC parking lot leading up to The Herd’s exhibition soccer game. The festivities included a few games, food and drinks, along with Bison yard signs for the first 1,400 fans there. The players and coaches were there to greet Bison Nation.

“All college football fans have passion but NDSU fans seem to take it to another level. I’ve been to lots of road games and we hear that all the time from visiting fans,” said NDSU fan Nate Rust.

“Being able to see the green and the gold and just the whole electric atmosphere,” added Bruce Bartholomew, another fan. “It’s an incredible time.”