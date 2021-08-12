Choice Bank makes donation to Great Plains Food Bank to help curb hunger

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An annual donation from a Midwest-based bank will go a long way in helping feed people across the Red River Valley.

Choice Bank donated $20,000 Thursday afternoon to the Great Plains Food Bank.

Choice employees are also spending the day volunteering at the Great Plains warehouse in Fargo along with helping at Mobile Food Pantry stops across North Dakota.

A Choice Bank manager says it’s especially important to give back during the pandemic.

“With COVID going on, I feel like COVID itself made a lot of us feel helpless. You know, we don’t know how to cure COVID so what can we do to help the communities and help people who can’t work because of COVID or maybe they’re not in school because of COVID, and this is one way that we can give back and offer help to our communities,” said Choice Bank West Fargo retail manager Danne Doering.

Great Plains Food Bank is always looking for volunteers and needing donations.

You can contribute by clicking here.