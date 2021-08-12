Dalvin Cook Focused On Being Available For Vikings’ Season Opener

The running back had missed multiple games in his first three years due to injury and one last year

EAGAN, MINN (KVRR) – The Vikings season is a month away from kicking off against the Bengals. Though there wasn’t a bunch to write home about last year, the running game was a bright spot. The chef of speed, Dalvin Cook finished behind Derrick Henry for the most rushing touchdowns and yards last season as well as top ten in rushing yards per carry. The 5th year All-Pro missed only one game last year, after two the year before. With one fewer preseason game this year, he knows that the best ability is availability.

“I put myself in game reps every day,” Cook said. “Every day I go through a game reps. That’s naturally going to come to me. Being available for September 12th is what’s important so whatever Coach Zimmer decides, we going to be ready to play. I’m welly in shape to carry to the football. Whenever he calls my number, if it’s Saturday, whenever it is, we going to be ready to play.”