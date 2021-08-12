Moorhead man charged in woman’s death extradited to South Dakota

Gage Stevenson

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man charged in a 2019 crash that killed a Watertown, S.D. woman has been extradited to South Dakota.

Eighteen-year-old Gage Stevenson was transported Thursday to the Codington County Jail in Watertown. His first court appearance is scheduled Friday.

Stevenson was arrested Tuesday in Moorhead after police were notified that an arrest warrant had been issued in South Dakota.

Stevenson is charged with first degree murder. He’s accused of causing the death of 43-year-old Dawn Meyer in a suicide attempt. Police said Stevenson was driving a car when he slammed into a Meyer’s SUV on U.S. Highway 212 as Meyer was on her way to work.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries, but was not immediately charged.