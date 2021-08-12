Quincy Patterson Remaining Focused On His Game Only Amid QB Battle

The transfer out of Virginia Tech isn't comparing himself to any other QB vying for the starting job

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The most important position on the football field is still up for grabs at NDSU. At the team’s media day on Thursday, Head Coach Matt Entz didn’t commit to one quarterback for the season. But he’s got at least three options, not the least of whom is Quincy Patterson.

The new Bison appears to be more focused on doing what’s in the best interest of the offense rather than being the starting QB. Patterson, a transfer out of Virginia Tech, wasn’t eligible for the past spring season after playing three games in the fall for the Hokies. However, he’s taken part in the practices so far and understands what being in QB battle is like. The junior was in one with two others before coming to Fargo and believes the way to put himself in the best position is to remain concentrated on his game only.

“You really just got to take it day by day, and compare yourself to yourself, not so much trying to compare myself to Cam,” Patterson said. “First practice, go into the second day, watch that film, then, ‘ok, how did I improve from yesterday’s practice to today?'”

“We have a lot of long play calls and he seemed to transition very well with those, has a big arm, can make plays, can make good decisions with the football,” said head coach Matt Entz.

Entz said he’ll have a better idea of who the starter is once they run through more competitive situations than the basic drills.