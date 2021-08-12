Twin Metals plans electric vehicle fleet for mine near Ely

ELY, Minn. – Twin Metals Minnesota says it plans to rely almost exclusively on electric vehicles for its proposed underground copper-nickel mine near Ely.

Chief Regulatory Officer Julie Padilla says using electric instead of diesel vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the mine by 65% and will reduce ventilation and heating needs.

Twin Metals and the separate PolyMet copper-nickel mine have faced stiff opposition from environmental groups.

Jeremy Drucker of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters says the vehicle fleet would make up just a fraction of Twin Metals’ total carbon footprint when its electrical needs and shipping are factored in.