Nigerian patient seeks medical treatment at Sanford Health in Fargo

"I would not only recommend it, I would actively encourage people to seek this out."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Nigerian man who normally travels to the United Kingdom for medical care makes a stop at Sanford Health in Fargo for an annual exam.

Forty-Six-year-old, Erhi Obedino from Nigeria decided to make a stop at Sanford Health in Fargo for his yearly health checkup.

“I wanted to go to London as I usually go every year, but they still have quarantine restrictions. So, I would have to spend at least five days not being able to do anything,” said Erhi Obedino said.

After Obedino spoke with his brother who lives in Fargo, he recommended the Executive Health team at Sanford Broadway Medical Center, which has similar care to what he is used to in London.

And with a medical checkup itinerary spanning from 7:30 am to 5:00 p.m Obedino knows his health is in good hands.

“The experience I have In London is comparable in the number of tests, but the difference I have seen is the detail that has come out of these test results and the speed and coordination at which these details are coming. So, a lot more attention has been given to all those finite details that makes the experience all worthwhile,” said Obedino.

Executive Health Physician, Dr. Enrique Tobias says it’s the perfect one stop shop to get all medical care needs taken care of in the span of one day.

“The good thing about this particular physical is that the doctor sees the patient at the very end of the day. I’m able to go through everything calmly and I know that the patient already has one talking about their mental health, physical being, nutritional status and I can sit down and explain every aspect of his body,” Dr. Tobias said.

With the special one stop shop kind of treatment comes a hefty cost of upwards to $21,000 , which Obedino says is well worth it.

“I would not only recommend it, I would actively encourage people to seek this out,” added Obedino

While insurance does not cover the cost of the visit, Obedino says he will be coming back to Fargo for his yearly wellness exam.