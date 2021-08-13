North Star Combat Fighters Weigh In For Tomorrow’s MMA Event In West Fargo

The fighting starts at 7pm and will take place at the West Fargo Veterans Memorial Arena

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The North Star Combat fighters weighed in at the Brewtus Clubhouse on Friday evening in preparation for tomorrow’s MMA matches. They’ll take play at the West Fargo Veterans Memorial Arena. The fight starts 7 and will feature some local fighters. Grand Forks native Mana Lemaire and NDSU’s Chris Thiel out of Wahpeton are both on the card. This is the first event the Minnesota based promotion company has put on in the area.

“It’s a relatively big city that doesn’t get a lot of MMA action so one thing about the north star combat fights, if they’re anything like the last three cards, they were all finishes,” said Northstar Combat President Stephan Bonnar. Knockouts, submissions, evenly split. It’s like, god couldn’t design it more perfectly in my opinion.”

The fights start Saturday night at 7:oopm.