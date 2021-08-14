77-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by pickup in Valley City

UPDATE: 08/14/21 AT 6:15 P.M. – North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved.

Authorities say 19-year-old Savannah Drake of Valley City is the driver of the pickup truck.

Seventy-seven-year-old Conrad Hoff of Oriska is the pedestrian.

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a pickup truck Friday night in Valley City.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old woman was driving a truck eastbound in the 300 block of Main Street East at around 10 p.m.

She hit a 77-year-old man of Oriska who was walking in a marked crosswalk with her front bumper.

The man was knocked to the ground and was seriously injured. The driver was not hurt.

Barnes County Ambulance transported the man to Mercy Hospital in Valley City. He was later life flighted to Sanford Health in Fargo, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and her airbags were not deployed during the crash.

The names of the driver and pedestrian have not been released.

The crash is under investigation.