Fargo South Football Looking to Get Back to Winning Ways

Bruins wanting to prove they belong in new classification

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South football is coming off a disappointing 2020 season. Injuries to key veteran players handed them a losing season the first time .500 or lower since 2015 ultimately knocking them out of the playoffs.

The bruins are looking to flip the script and turn that 3-4 record of old back to what the program is use to going out there and winning. Since 2004 — south — has won four state championships — the last coming in 2013.

For head coach Tyler Kosel and the rest of his team there’s no reason why getting back there is not an achievable goal with what’s being accomplished in fall camp.

“Just going out there getting to state. That’s the initial goal, senior running back and linebacker Kolby Jones said. “Fortunately for us were buying in as a team and were brothers and coming into practice and giving it our all.”

“To create some depth. We’ve got a good group of sophomores,” Kosel said. “Good numbers in that that are going to step up for us this year, so we’re looking to create some depth early on here in fall camp and we’ve got some good returning players from last season. So, we’re just going to try and get better each and every day and see where the year goes on.”

“I’ve got to get myself better along with my teammates and how we work together and if we’re not on the same page then we’re not going to go very far,” senior receiver and cornerback Jack Korbel said.

For the Bruins, this season looks a little different being reclassified into a new division, the 11A east region. It’s safe to say be taken out of the top class is motivating the seniors to prove they belong.

“Me, I wasn’t a big fan of that. I feel like we should be playing against the best of the best,” Jones said. “But this year is going to determine whether we’re going to be playing against the best of the best and I believe in my guys and we should go a long way.”

“If we can’t execute our plays offensively and defensively, it really doesn’t matter what the other team’s running, but we have to go out and execute on our end,” Kosel said. “And then week to week it’s going to be different with new teams we’re going to be playing. So, we have to get our kids prepared for those games.”

“Some of our older guys have been watching the same film for three, four years now of the same teams and now we’re getting thrown into different stuff and we have to prepare for it in different ways,” Korbel said.

Bruins open up against the defending state champs Bismarck s Mary’s next Friday.