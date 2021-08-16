Minot Police investigating homicide on city’s southside

Joe Radske,

MINOT, ND — Police in Minot are investigating a homicide on the city’s southwest side.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to an address around 7 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.

They found a 53-year-old woman dead.

A search revealed a 23-year-old suspect dead a short distance away.

Both the woman and the suspect were from the city.

Police didn’t identify them pending notification of next of kin.

The release didn’t offer any further details.

Categories: Crime, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

You Might Like