Minot Police investigating homicide on city’s southside

MINOT, ND — Police in Minot are investigating a homicide on the city’s southwest side.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to an address around 7 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.

They found a 53-year-old woman dead.

A search revealed a 23-year-old suspect dead a short distance away.

Both the woman and the suspect were from the city.

Police didn’t identify them pending notification of next of kin.

The release didn’t offer any further details.