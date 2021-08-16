Minot Police investigating homicide on city’s southside
MINOT, ND — Police in Minot are investigating a homicide on the city’s southwest side.
Police said in a news release that officers were called to an address around 7 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.
They found a 53-year-old woman dead.
A search revealed a 23-year-old suspect dead a short distance away.
Both the woman and the suspect were from the city.
Police didn’t identify them pending notification of next of kin.
The release didn’t offer any further details.