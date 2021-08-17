Concordia Football Working Through New Offense, Finding New Quarterback in Fall Camp

Cobbers switching from triple option to the spread offense

MOORHEAD, Minn — After having their 2020 season wiped away, Concordia football makes its return to Jake Christianson Field next month. The Cobbers wrapped up day six of fall camp looking to turn around back-to-back years of .500 ball.

The Cobbers are returning just 4 starters from 2019 and its bringing some change to one side of the ball. A program known for its triple option offense is switching over to the spread.

Having a team with so much inexperience it was the best decision for head coach Terry Horan as it best fits his roster. It’ll just take working through some challenges to get it right.

“We have a lot of really good athletes. Andy Gravdahl and Zach Wolf. Getting those two out in space,” Horan said. “Catching footballs and the backs we have coming from the backfield. I like what we have from an athletic standpoint.”

“It’s very fast paced compared to when we use to run the triple option,” senior receiver Andy Gravdahl said. “Lots of huddling and getting to know where you need to be. It’s much quicker so as long as we’re on the same page we’ll be good.”

“Being in a huddle to learning the singles and speeding up the tempo,” senior quarterback Tanner DuBois said. “That’s been a big focus for us through the spring and this far through fall.”

Besides installing a new offense the big question that still needs to be answered, who will start at quarterback? Horan says right now four are competing for that spot including Fargo South alum Tanner DuBois and time will tell who comes out on top.

“There’s so many little detailed things that going into it and right now one day one of them looks the best and the next day it’s another guy so we really need at least two of them to start separating themselves,” Horan said. “That way we get to giving them more reps heading into our game weeks and that might come in a scrimmage and see who can get the ball in the playmakers hands. The biggest factor is who can execute this offense to the best of their abilities.”

Cobbers get the season underway with two home games. The first against Valley City State on September 4th.