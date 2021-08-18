Former Bison QB Noland Elevated to South Carolina’s Active Roster

One of four QB's on Gamecocks roster

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Zeb Noland left North Dakota State football to become a grad assistant at South Carolina, there was no plan to use his final year of eligibility until an opportunity to play in the SEC opened up.

Noland has been elevated to the Gamecocks active roster at quarterback, a position where he started for the Bison this past spring before freshman Cam Miller took over in the FCS Playoffs.

USC’s starter Luke Doty injured his ankle leaving the depth at QB thin.

Having been a starter with the Bison and playing the Big 12 with Iowa State, head coach Shane Beamer says Noland is the perfect resource to add for a young room.

“He’s started and played in a lot more college football games as a quarterback then probably all of them combined. Zeb and I talked about if we do this, he wants to be a great resource. He’s been meeting and working with the receivers ever since he got here so he’s familiar with the offense. We have a guy someone here on our team that can help us and increase the competition. If he deserves the opportunity to play and help us win football games, he will.”

Noland threw for 721 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions last spring.