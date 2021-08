Grand Forks man died from accidental drowning

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Grand Forks man who was found dead in Devils Lake Tuesday died from an accidental drowning.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says it’s still unclear how the man ended up in the water.

He had been fishing from shore sometime between about 9:00 p.m. Monday and 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, when his body was found.

The man’s name has not been released.