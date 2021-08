RedHawks Put Up 20 Runs to Even Series With Kane County

RedHawks beat Cougars 20-2

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks evened up their series with the Kane County Cougars by putting up 20 runs in a win Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

RedHawks went up 5-0 after two winnings by way of home runs from Jordan George and Sam Dexter. Six home runs were hit in total including one from pitcher Brett Helton.

The three-game set closes Thursday afternoon with a 12:30 first pitch.