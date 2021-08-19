Bruins Top Central In Boys Soccer Showdown

Fargo South broke a 1-1 tie in the 2nd half and hung on to beat Grand Forks Central

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo South Boys Soccer took down Grand Forks Central 2-1 with the help of a go-ahead goal by Charley Larson in the 2nd half. It comes two days after the Bruins opened up their season with a tie against West Fargo. This time, the Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 lead before the Knights tied evened it up later in the 1st. Out of the break, the two squads traded possessions repeatedly before Larson got a free kick and capitalized.