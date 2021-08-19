Redhawks Take Series From Kane County

The Redhawks defeated the Cougars, 9-4, on Thursday afternoon

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – John Silviano crushed two big flies to record his second straight two-home run game and help the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (49-35) to a 9-4 win over the Kane County Cougars (38-45) in the rubber game of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

LHP Matt Tomshaw (2-0, 0.69 ERA) started his second game of the season for Fargo-Moorhead and pitched well again, allowing only two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk in seven innings pitched. RHP Luke Lind allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one batter in an inning pitched. RHP Alex DuBord pitched in the ninth inning and allowed two hits, including a solo home run, in one inning pitched.

Fargo-Moorhead started right where it left off on Wednesday night, scoring runs in the first and second innings of Thursday’s game to extend the team’s scoring streak to 11 straight innings. Dylan Kelly’s RBI single in the first got the ‘Hawks on the board and Silviano’s first homer of the game in the second gave F-M a 2-1 lead after Kane County notched their first run of the game in the top of the second. Silviano brought in another run in the fifth after drawing a bases-loaded walk, and two unearned runs in the sixth made it 5-2 in favor of the home team.

The Cougars did get a run each in the eighth and ninth innings on a pair of solo home runs, but it was Silviano’s three-run home run in the eighth that gave the RedHawks the insurance runs they needed to seal the victory.

Kane County left-handed starter Josh Tols (3-6, 4.11 ERA) gave up eight hits and five walks but allowed only three runs in 4.1 innings pitched. Tols was replaced by RHP Andy McGuire in the fifth inning after walking in a run with the bases loaded. McGuire gave up two runs on a hit and a walk in 1.1 innings pitched. RHP Ryley Widell relieved McGuire and struck out the only batter he faced. RHP Christian DeLeon came into the game in the seventh inning and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out a batter in 1.2 innings pitched. RHP Eddie Medina entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning and got the last out for the Cougars.

Four different Kane County batters (Josh Allen, Tyler Friis, Mark Karaviotis, and Mitch Reeves) had multiple hits in the loss. The Cougars were held without an offensive outburst for almost the entire series — they scored multiple runs in only one inning of the three-game set.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Houston Apollos (13-69) at 7:02 p.m. on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Courtesy: FM Redhawks