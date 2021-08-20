Man arrested in connection with Becker County hit-and-run

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run in Becker County that left two people hospitalized Thursday, August 12.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Justin Richey of Waubun, Minnesota is in custody pending formal charges.

The Becker County Jail lists criminal vehicular operation, possessing drugs, and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety as Richey’s offenses.

Authorities say 31-year-old Clifford Warren of Ogema and 56-year-old Duane Warren of White Earth were working on a stalled vehicle on County Highway 34 when they were hit by a vehicle.

Both men were airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.