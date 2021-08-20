NDSU renames building after former North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –A building on NDSU’s campus is getting a new name just in time for the new school year.

Formerly known as a mouthful to pronounce, the North Dakota Agriculture Experiment Station Research Greenhouse Complex will now just be known as the Jack Dalrymple Agricultural Research Complex.

“To be able to rename the Complex after Jack, the name is actually getting shorter, this is a very positive thing. We’ve gone from 21 syllables down to 13 and I think it’s because Jack always was efficient with his words,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

The name change honors former North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple who Burgum says has played a huge role in the history of agriculture for the state.

“This is a cutting edge world class research facility and I think that’s really fitting given how closely tied the Dalrymple name is tied to the history of agriculture. Whether that’s advances in approaches to agronomy or precision agriculture the Dalrymples have always been a leader,” said Burgum.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven who took part in the unveiling ceremony says the name change is fitting after having a conversation with Dalrymple over a decade ago.

“A bunch of Jack’s agriculture buddies were trying to figure out which project to fund in the 2005 budget and I said to myself Jack what do you think would have the most impact and he didn’t hesitate. Ag research greenhouse,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.

Dalrymple says the celebration is not about him but about agriculture.

“We’re celebrating agricultural research not so much the people who helped like myself, but it’s a great achievement on the part of a whole lot of people and we should celebrate that,” said former North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple.