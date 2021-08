RedHawks Put Up Another Offense Onslaught Scoring 15 Runs in Win Over Houston

RedHawks beat Apollos 15-1

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earned win number 50 on the season in a big way putting up 15 runs in a win over the Houston Apollos.

Kevin Krause and Manny Boscan combined for seven hits and nine RBI.

F-M will look for their fifth series in the last six tries with a victory on Saturday.