RedHawks Bats Stay Hot in Win Over Houston

Beat the Apollos 8-2

FARGO, N.D. — (RedHawks PR) The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (51-35) fought back from an early deficit for the second straight night to beat the Houston Apollos (13-72) by a score of 8-2 in front of 3,584 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday night.

Kevin Krause continued his hot start to the homestand — he is 12-for-17 with 12 RBIs over the last four games — in the victory. RHP Michael Hope (6-1) pitched the final three innings of the game and got his first save of the season, becoming the fifth pitcher to record a save for the RedHawks this season.

The Apollos opened the scoring with a run in the top of the second inning, but Fargo-Moorhead responded immediately when John Silviano crushed a two-run no-doubter, his 22nd of the season and sixth in the last four games, over the right field fence to take the lead. Silviano has homered in four straight games for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead tacked on two runs each in the third, sixth, and seventh innings to round out the scoreline. Houston added a run in the fourth for their only other run in the ballgame.

Kevin Krause (3-for-4, RBI, 2 runs scored, walk) and John Silviano (3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, walk) each had three hits in the game to lead the RedHawks offensively.

RHP Andrew Tri (0-0, 7.65 ERA) survived early jams on the basepaths and allowed only two hits on seven runs and three walks in 3.2 innings pitched. RHP Logan Nissen (5-5, 4.71 ERA) relieved Tri in the fourth inning and got the win despite allowing four hits and a walk in two innings pitched. LHP Mark Finkelnburg came into the game with two runners in scoring position in the sixth inning and allowed a walk but struck out Hudson Bilodeau to end the inning.

RHP Matt Cronin (3-9, 6.16 ERA) got the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks despite striking out three batters in four innings pitched. RHP Alex Merithew pitched the next two innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Right-handed pitchers Alex McKinnon and Jake Voss each pitched one inning to close the game out. McKinnon gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in the seventh inning while Voss faced the minimum in the eighth.

The RedHawks and Apollos will meet for the final time in 2021 — and for the foreseeable future with Houston only playing in the American Association temporarily as a traveling team — on Saturday afternoon in Fargo. Fargo-Moorhead is expected to start RHP Jon Ludwig (1-1, 2.51 ERA) against Houston’s RHP Tucker Smith (2-6, 7.36 ERA) . First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.