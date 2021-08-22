NDSU Soccer Can’t Overcome Early Scores Falling to Baylor

Bears beat the Bison, 4-0

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State women’s soccer fell to Baylor University 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Dacotah Field. The Bears scored two goals in the first 15 minutes to pull away, handing the Bison their second-straight loss to begin the season.

Baylor (1-1-0) jumped out to an early lead in the fifth minute. Maddie Algya scored the opener with a shot across the goal and off the inside of the left post to put the visitors ahead. The Bears would double their lead in the 13th minute, as Taylor Moon fired a shot into the top right corner past the outstretched hands of Bison (0-2-0) keeper Abby Wilkinson.

Wilkinson would then make three key saves midway through the first half before her clearance on a cross settled to the feet of Baylor’s Ally Henderson, who added a third for the Bears just before halftime. Wilkinson would finish with a season high eight saves.

Coming out of the break, miscommunication in the defensive half for the Bison allowed Mackenzie Anthony to add a fourth goal in the 48th minute to wrap up the scoring.

The Bison would have several chances in the second half, most notably with shots on target from Payton Jo Armijo, Alicia Nead and Gabby Sangillo. Armijo forced a tough save from Bears goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and Olivia Lovick had her shot of the rebound blocked in one of the best looks of the day for the Bison.

Baylor had a 19-5 advantage in shots, including 12-3 in efforts on target. The Bears also had all five corner kicks in the game.

The Bison will hit the road for the first time in the 2021 regular season, as NDSU heads to Boise, Idaho for the first of two neutral-site matchups next week, taking on Pacific on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT.