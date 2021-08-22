RedHawks Sweep Series Against Houston Apollos

RedHawks won 13-11

FARGO, N.D. — (RedHawks PR) The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (52-35) held onto a big early lead to beat the Houston Apollos (13-73), 13-11, and secure a series sweep in front of 2,766 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Krause hit a grand slam in the second inning and was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs in the win. Krause now has seven extra-base hits and 17 RBIs over the last five games.

The RedHawks scored four runs in the first and then Krause’s grand slam made it 8-0 Fargo-Moorhead before the Apollos started things offensively. Houston got on the board with two runs in the third inning and added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth to stay in the contest. Down eight runs at multiple points in the game, Houston came back to get within two runs in the eighth after scoring three runs to make it 12-10 RedHawks. Alex DuBord limited damage to seal the win and earn a save after coming on in the eighth inning.

RHP Jon Ludwig (1-1, 4.34 ERA) gave up five runs on 12 hits and a walk in 4.1 innings pitched in his start for Fargo-Moorhead. Ludwig struck out three batters before being replaced by RHP Taylor Wright in the fifth inning. Wright gave up two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings pitched. RHP Luke Lind (3-2, 5.06 ERA) pitched in the seventh and gave up a hit and a walk but struck out three batters and got the win. LHP Mark Finkelnburg pitched 0.1 innings and gave up three runs (two unearned) on two hits and a walk while striking out a batter. RHP Alex DuBord (3-1, 1.62 ERA) got his 10th save of the season despite allowing a run on four hits in 1.2 innings pitched.

The Apollos combined for 22 hits in the game, the most the RedHawks have allowed in a game this season (19 of the 22 hits were singles). Aaron Takacs went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and three runs batted in, including a two-run home run in the sixth. William Salas went 5-for-6 with a run batted in and three runs scored in just his third game with Houston.

RHP Tucker Smith (2-7, 8.2 ERA) got the loss for the Apollos after allowing 11 runs on 13 hits and a walk in four innings pitched. Four other pitchers (RHP Matt Bataska, RHP Noah Parsons, LHP Pierce Smith, and RHP Keisy Portorreal) each pitched an inning in the loss. Smith and Portorreal both gave up a run on two hits.

Fargo-Moorhead will have a rest day on Monday and then welcome the Gary SouthShore RailCats (33-53) for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.