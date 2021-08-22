Schatz’s Takes Race Win No. 301 at Red River Valley Speedway

It's Schatz's sixth win on the home track

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Nothing like winning at home. That’s exactly what Donny Schatz was able to do at Red River Valley Speedway.

The West Fargo native took the lead with eight laps to go on the way to his 301st win on the World of Outlaws.

It was Schatz’s 23rd win in the home state of North Dakota and sixth at Red River Valley.

With the victory, Schatz’s moves into fourth in the championship standings, 246 points off the lead having 21 races left to go.