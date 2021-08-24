ADM, Marathon partner to operate soybean plant near Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. are partnering to operate a soybean processing plant near Jamestown. The facility will supply soybean oil for Marathon’s renewable diesel plant near Dickinson.

Marathon’s Dickinson oil refinery recently converted so that it now produces renewable diesel, a fuel that can be used in diesel engines.

ADM will own 75% of the joint venture it and Marathon have formed to run the soybean facility. Marathon will own the rest.

The soybean plant is expected to be complete in 2023 in Spiritwood east of Jamestown.