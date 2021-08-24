UND’s Weatherby Signs Pro Deal With San Jose Sharks

Forgoes senior season; entry level deal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – (UND ATHLETICS) Forward Jasper Weatherby will pursue his professional career, signing with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, the club announced on Tuesday. Weatherby, a fourth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, inks an entry-level contract and will report to the club immediately.

“This weekend we learned that Jasper (Weatherby) would be signing a professional contract with the San Jose Sharks,” said North Dakota hockey head coach Brad Berry. “We, of course, want to thank Jasper for his three years at UND as well as being a key part in a group that had a tremendous amount of success especially over his final two seasons. We wish him all the best as he begins his professional career.”

Weatherby appeared in 100 games over his career, scoring 27 goals and adding 20 assists for 47 points and ranking sixth all-time at UND with a .578 faceoff winning percentage. The 2020-21 season was a special one for the Ashland, Ore., native, finishing tied for second on the squad with 14 tallies and fourth with 24 points to help the Fighting Hawks return to the NCAA Tournament.

He was named to the NCHC All-Academic Teams in back-to-back years and was one of the conference’s representatives on the College Hockey for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative.