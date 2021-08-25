MSUM Football’s Falk Ready for Opportunity as Starting Quarterback

Jamestown native has waited waited two years for the chance

MOORHEAD, Minn — Quarterback Tommy Falk has been waiting two years for the opportunity to start for Minnesota State-Moorhead football. The Jamestown native was expected to take over the role last season, however COVID had other plans.

The second-year freshman took advantage of the extra time away to get ready for the college game.

“Speeding up the process with my reads and going through things like that,” Falk said. Growing more as a leader and taking on more of that role.”

“Last year was about trying to figure out what he needs to do and this year, it’s about how to make the team better,” head coach Steve Laqua said. “We’ve liked that he’s stepped into that role now we just have to see him do both of those things and do them well come gameday.”

Falk first’s real opportunity to see some action outside of practice was this spring in two scrimmages against Sioux Falls and U-Mary. Head coach Steve Laqua says it really helped him find a balance.

“He became more comfortable with the control of the offense,” Laqua said. “Really with the first year being on campus last year, he had to learn a lot of new things including how to be teammates with guys as a freshman. Now, it’s learning to be a leader and that’s really where he’s exceled this fall.”

“I learned on the go and not many people experience that,” Falk said. “You just try to work through it and grow everyday from it.”

One of the veterans on the Dragons offense who really set the foundation for Falk to develop is senior receiver Grady Breshanan. The Central Cass alum says there is one area that he sees is his QB’s biggest strength.

“Being able to see him grow and mature as a player in just a short time frame has been huge,” Breshanan said. “Just being able to stay confident in his play. We worked out all summer. Just seeing him mature just really builds his confidence.”

“Grady really set the bar high in the spring and last fall of here’s where we need to get to,” Laqua said. “I think Tommy saw where that bar was. Really strove to get to it and know they’re both in tandem. They know where the bar is and they’re trying to push everyone else to get there.”

“Grady knows how to get open. He’s been around,” Falk said. “He’s very experienced. It helps me out a ton to have a blanket.”

Falk makes his debut next Thursday under the lights at Southwest Minnesota State.