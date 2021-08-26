Moorhead Police searching for two girls taken by their non-custodial father

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police need your help finding two girls the department says were taken by their biological father Thursday night.

Moorhead Police say 40-year-old Arlow Johnson was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van spray painted blue with light blue on the back with Minnesota plates ESK-673.

Johnson is described as Native American, six feet tall weighing 205 pounds with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

The children are described as a five-year-old Native American girl with long hair and bangs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts on it and purple pants. The other is a two-year-old Native American girl with short shoulder length curly hair, is last seen wearing a white and red shirt and black pants.

Around 5:30 officers were called for a biological father who was having a supervised visit at the girls’ home. Authorities say the father took the children and they don’t know his location.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call 911.