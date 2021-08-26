Vikings Using Final Preseason Tune-Up to Get Ready for Road Regular Season Games

Play at Kansas City Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings finish out their preseason schedule on the road Friday night heading to Kansas City to take on the AFC champion Chiefs. Having still not found the end zone on offense, head coach Mike Zimmer has the depth chart looking similar to last week.

Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback after completing just 5 of 7 passes for 23 yards against the colts.

Zimmer wants the offense to establish some momentum especially after a 2020 season with no fans in the stands.

Experiencing a road environment is the perfect situation to re-learn as the Vikings start the regular season away from U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I think it’s a whole piece of the whole process of Friday night. Getting out there and playing,” Cousins said. “It’s a great environment to practice communication and noise and third downs and short yardage and goal line and red zone. It’s a great place to do that because of the noise and the fanbase. We try to crank the noise up here at practice to try and simulate it. To get a game and be able to do that because we’re starting on the road with two.”

“It’ll be good to get on the road with a load crowd,” Zimmer said. “It’s good for our team to have that feeling before going to Cincinnati and Arizona or some place like that.”

Just like the first two preseason games -you can catch Friday’s game on KVRR at 7.