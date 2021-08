N.D. H.S. Football Roundup: Shanley, Fargo North, Northern Cass Win, Fargo South Falls

Shanley, Fargo North, Northern Cass all win on week one of Friday night lights

FARGO, N.D. — Week one of Friday night lights in the Fargo metro.

A pair of shutouts as Shanley downed Davies 34-0 and Fargo North won 21-0 over Valley City.

Northern Cass went on the road to beat Oak Grove at home, 39-21.

Fargo South fell at home to number one ranked, Bismarck St. Mary’s, 26-9.