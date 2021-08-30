UND Football Looking to “Set the Tone” with Road Wins to Start Season

Fighting Hawks open at Idaho State and Utah State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on the road has been North Dakota football’s kryptonite. Over the last three years, the Fighting Hawks have won just five times away from the Alerus Center. With back-to-back road contests starting a new season, the mood has changed.

However, its not going to be an easy task getting that first dub. UND’s week one opponent is old Big Sky foe, Idaho State, who laid 55 points on them in their last meeting back in 2019. The last win against the Tigers was 2016 in Pocatello and the Hawks are looking to relive those same memories.

In order to accomplish that goal, it takes using the confidence from a successful spring and carrying it over.

“It helps your team to go on the road sometimes. It’s just you on the road. Far way. Both fly trips,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We can really focus on building that team atmosphere and family atmosphere. This is part of the building process. You have to be good away from home.”

“In past years, we haven’t done all that well leaving Grand Forks,” senior offensive lineman Matt Welatzko said. “I think though even with the spring season and COVID our coaches really prepared us with a different mindset to go on the road and win which everyone saw.”

UND is coming off clinching a shareof the Missouri Valley in their first season. Some good new injuries, receivers Bo Belquist and Brock Boltmann who led the team in receiving the past two seasons are expected to play however, will be limited. Game kicks at 2 P.M. Saturday.