South Dakota Attorney General got speeding ticket days before crash trial

Jason Ravnsborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s attorney general was ticketed for going 57 in a 35 mph zone just days before he faced trial on traffic charges in a fatal car crash last year.

Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, received a ticket late Sunday in Hughes County, where he lives. He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and fined $177.50.

He hasn’t paid the fine or admitted guilt.

On Thursday, Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to a pair of 2nd-degree misdemeanors for a crash last year that killed a man walking on a rural highway.