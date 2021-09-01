Attorney questions competency of Moorhead man accused of intentionally causing fatal crash

Gage Stevenson

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – A Moorhead, Minn. man charged with killing a Watertown, S.D. woman in a traffic crash nearly two years ago made a court appearance Wednesday.

Eighteen year-old Gage Stevenson is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 43 year-old Dawn Meyer.

Defense attorney Tom Sannes told Judge Carmen Means it was premature to issue any plea on behalf of his client. He told the court he questions Stevenson’s competency to fully understand the charges against him.

Sannes also expressed concerns about how Stevenson’s incarceration might be deteriorating his mental health skills. He told the judge he needs more time to obtain additional medical records before deciding how to proceed.

Watertown police say Stevenson intentionally swerved his fast-moving vehicle into the path of Meyer’s car in September, 2019 in a failed attempt to take his own life.

Stevenson remains in jail on a $1 million cash bond or surety. His next court appearance is Sept. 15.