Hawley’s Ellefson Finds New NFL Home in Minnesota

Former Bison was waived by Jaguars and picked up by the Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Hawley native Ben Ellefson is coming back to his home state and playing for the Minnesota Vikings. The tight end was picked up off waivers from Jacksonville.

Ellefson was signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent last season and appeared in seven games playing 133 snaps and catching four balls for ten yards.

It helps the Vikings fill depth at the position after Irv Smith Jr. had surgery that puts him out for what head coach Mike Zimmer called “a while.”

Other former members of the Herd are on the move as well. Derrek Tuszka was signed to the practice squad in Pittsburgh after being placed on waivers by Denver. He’ll be joining Joe Haeg, who made the team out of camp.

Darrius Shepherd was also put on waivers by Kansas City and is still a free agent.

Easton Stick, Jabril Cox, Chris Board, Dillon Radunz, Billy Turner and Trey Lance all making their respective teams.