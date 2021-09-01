Senator Cramer discusses efforts to assist veterans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer is discussing efforts to help assist veterans across the state.

As he convenes with his Veterans Advisory Board, Cramer says one implementation along the way to assist veterans includes an act that will provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy to those struggling with traumatic brain injuries or post traumatic stress disorder.

On the topic of mental health, Cramer says he also helped pass a bill that was recently signed into law last week.

“It’s the PAWS act. It directs the VA to implement a pilot program to assess the effectiveness of addressing post deployment mental health and post traumatic stress disorder through a method where veterans train service dogs for veterans with disabilities,” North Dakota senator, Kevin Cramer said.

Cramer says there has never been a formalized version of the program and will help all veterans in need of the service regardless of mobility impairment.