Tip leads to arrest of alleged car prowler in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police were able to nab a vehicle theft suspect Thursday, thanks to a citizen’s report.

Police were called to a parking lot Thursday evening at 4603 13 Ave. S. for a car prowler. The witness told police that they saw a male with a backpack attempting to open vehicles’ doors. The witness said the suspect got into a vehicle, drove away and then provided a license plate number to dispatch.

Police located the vehicle in the area of the 1900 block of 44 St. S., and the driver fled. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of 19th Ave. S. and 43rd St. and then fled on foot.

After a short foot chase, officers detained 25 year-old Cornell Crider. Crider was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing in a motor vehicle, refusal to halt, driving under the influence, and driving under the influence refusal.