Alert Issued Out of Stearns County For Children Who May Be In Danger

STEARNS CO., Minn. — Stearns County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Saturday searching for a family including four children who may be in danger.

They say 2-year-old Delilah, 3-year-old Briella, and 8-year-olds Landon and Carter, are traveling with their parents, identified as Robert and Erika Herrington.

Deputies say there is a domestic assault no-contact order in place for Robert that restricts him from being around his children and wife.

The family is believed to be traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a white and black top with the Minnesota license plates BWD 364.

Anyone with information on the Herringtons whereabouts is asked to call 911.